WIS Salutes SFC Curtis Brown, Jr.

WIS is proud to salute the military service of Sergeant First Class Curtis Brown, Jr. Brown has a decorated career of military service and currently works with the Veterans' Administration in Columbia assisting service members with their benefits. Colleagues say he is an inspiration to everyone around him. Mr. Brown was nominated by the Women's Ministry at Round Top Baptist Church, in Blythewood. His wife, Mrs. Yolanda Brown, says she is so very proud of her husband's sacrifices and selfless service to the United States Army.

