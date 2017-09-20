Hog Wild in Lexington County: LCSD searching for owners of wandering pigs

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for the owners of two pigs found wandering off Pelion Road.

The Sheriff's Department sent this tweet early Wednesday morning:

We're trying not to boar you with these posts, but we found these two off Pelion Road! Yours? Call Sgt. Treaster @ 518-7921. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/ztcw1u1iok — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) September 20, 2017

This is not the first incident of wandering hogs in Lexington County. Max was found wandering off Gibson Road back in May.

