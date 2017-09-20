Hog Wild in Lexington County: LCSD searching for owners of wande - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Hog Wild in Lexington County: LCSD searching for owners of wandering pigs

Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Dept.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for the owners of two pigs found wandering off Pelion Road.

The Sheriff's Department sent this tweet early Wednesday morning: 

This is not the first incident of wandering hogs in Lexington County. Max was found wandering off Gibson Road back in May. 

