SC included in Amber Alert issued for missing NC girl

South Carolina is now part of an Amber Alert issued for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina.

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office issued the Amber Alert early Wednesday morning for 3-month-old Cali Marie Cochran. She has brown hair and weighs approximately 10 pounds. She was taken at about 10: 30 p.m. Tuesday from a home in Clyde, NC.

She was allegedly abducted by Rex Douglas Cochran Jr. and Heather Marie Cochran. Investigators say they are non-custodial parents.

Rex Cochran Jr., 39, is about 5'7 and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Heather Cochran, 31, is 5'4 and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes and has the word 'Faith' tattooed on her neck.

Officials say they possibly could be heading to Ocala, Fla., or Valdosta, Ga. They could be driving a blue 2001 Ford Mustang or a gray 1999 GMC Suburban. A few hours after the Amber Alert was issued in North Carolina, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued one.

Photos of the Cochrans and vehicles similar to the ones they may be driving are attached to this story.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at 828-452-6666 or 828-452-6600 or call 911.

