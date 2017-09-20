Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old old North Carolina baby

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say an Amber Alert issued for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina has been canceled.

SLED officials announced 3-month-old Cali Marie Cochran has been safely recovered after her parents, who are charged with felony child abuse, fled from Haywood County in North Carolina on Tuesday. The baby and her parents were located by deputies in the basement of a building in Fletcher, NC Wednesday evening and the adults were taken into custody.

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office issued the Amber Alert early Wednesday morning for the 3-month-old. She was taken at about 10: 30 p.m. Tuesday from a home in Clyde, NC.

She was allegedly abducted by Rex Douglas Cochran, Jr. and Heather Marie Cochran. Investigators say they are non-custodial parents.

WYFF reports the Cochrans were being sought by authorities in North Dakota on felony child abuse charges and fled to Haywood County with their 3-month-old daughter after an emergency custody order was issued.

