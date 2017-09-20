4th suspect in Vista nightclub shooting out of hospital, in jail

Jimmy Brannon, the boyfriend of the Kentucky woman who was shot in the face over the weekend in the Vista shootout, has given two new updates Tuesday on his girlfriend's condition.

Jimmy Brannon, the boyfriend of the Kentucky woman who was shot in the face over the weekend in the Vista shootout, has given two new updates Tuesday on his girlfriend's condition.

Denise Massey was one of eight people injured during a drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista. (Source: Jimmy Brannon)

Denise Massey was one of eight people injured during a drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista. (Source: Jimmy Brannon)

Boyfriend of Kentucky victim injured in Vista shootout thanks God for miracle in recent update

Boyfriend of Kentucky victim injured in Vista shootout thanks God for miracle in recent update

When Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster heard the news about a weekend shootout in Columbia's popular Vista that left eight people wounded, he was not surprised when he heard the names of the suspects who were involved.

When Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster heard the news about a weekend shootout in Columbia's popular Vista that left eight people wounded, he was not surprised when he heard the names of the suspects who were involved.

An early Saturday morning shooting left eight people wounded, four arrested, and a community all wondering why this happened.

An early Saturday morning shooting left eight people wounded, four arrested, and a community all wondering why this happened.

WHAT WE KNOW: Warrants paint clearer picture of shooting that wounded 8 in Vista

WHAT WE KNOW: Warrants paint clearer picture of shooting that wounded 8 in Vista

The fourth man charged in a shooting at a Vista nightclub early Saturday has been released from the hospital and now is behind bars.

Columbia Police said via Twitter Maleik Houseal had been released from the hospital late Tuesday night. He was taken to Alvin S. Glenn detention Center. He was injured in the exchange of gunfire outside Empire Supper Club.

#CPDUpdate: Lady St. shooting suspect Maleik Houseal who was injured in the Vista incident has been released from the hospital & is in jail. pic.twitter.com/z8DN5nhEdd — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 20, 2017

Houseal is one of four men charged in the shooting outside Empire Supper Club on Lady Street. Eight people were injured, including a woman from Kentucky who was in town for the Gamecocks football game against the Wildcats. She remains in intensive care.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says Houseal and the other suspects are known gang members who are known for criminal activity in Newberry County.

Houseal, John Bates, Jr., Jarvis Tucker, and Keveas Gallman are charged in the shooting. Houseal is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

On Sunday, a judge denied bond for Bates and Gallman. Tucker, however, was granted a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.