The threat of higher healthcare costs on the minds of Columbia workers

A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.More >>
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The defense is expected to call a number of witnesses to the stand as the murder trial of Holly Bobo continues in its second week.More >>
The defense is expected to call a number of witnesses to the stand as the murder trial of Holly Bobo continues in its second week.More >>
Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.More >>
Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
A victory would let Senate Republican leaders claim redemption on their "repeal and replace" effort.More >>
A victory would let Senate Republican leaders claim redemption on their "repeal and replace" effort.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Kynse Leigh Agles survived Hurricane Irma - and now she's single and ready to get her lights back on with the help of a handsome man!More >>
Kynse Leigh Agles survived Hurricane Irma - and now she's single and ready to get her lights back on with the help of a handsome man!More >>
Proposed changes to the city’s health plan that leaders are considering would increase insurance deductibles and out of pocket costs for current workers and those are retired and under the age of 65.More >>
Proposed changes to the city’s health plan that leaders are considering would increase insurance deductibles and out of pocket costs for current workers and those are retired and under the age of 65.More >>
Hurricane Maria remains a dangerous Category 5 storm, but its potential impact on the United States is becoming clearer with each new update.More >>
Hurricane Maria remains a dangerous Category 5 storm, but its potential impact on the United States is becoming clearer with each new update.More >>
Ideas to possibly grow the size of the capital city were among talking points between city and county leaders on Tuesday night. The Columbia city council held a joint meeting with members of the Richland County Council.More >>
Ideas to possibly grow the size of the capital city were among talking points between city and county leaders on Tuesday night. The Columbia city council held a joint meeting with members of the Richland County Council.More >>
State officials say a key suspect in the shootout that left eight people injured in Columbia’s Vista could have been jailed shortly before the incident for violating his probation.More >>
State officials say a key suspect in the shootout that left eight people injured in Columbia’s Vista could have been jailed shortly before the incident for violating his probation.More >>