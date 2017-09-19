The threat of higher healthcare costs on the minds of Columbia workers

At its most recent meeting, members of the Columbia city council would have to face dozens of city workers angered by the possibility of having to pay a lot more for health insurance. (Source: WIS)

At its most recent meeting, members of the Columbia city council would have to face dozens of city workers angered by the possibility of having to pay a lot more for health insurance.

Proposed changes to the city’s health plan that leaders are considering would increase insurance deductibles and out of pocket costs for current workers and those are retired and under the age of 65.

In some cases, the rates would increase by thousands of dollars.

"For me from the rate increase coming through the way they were showing it could be half of my retirement check monthly,” said retired Columbia firefighter Brantley Hanna.

"There are people who can hardly breathe, who can hardly walk. These people need representation and they're not able to come down here," said Bruce D. Davis, who is also a retired city firefighter.

In response to the large crowd that showed up for the council’s special meeting at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center leaders opted to postpone discussions on the health plan.

It most likely will be taken up again sometime in the coming weeks. City workers are scheduled to have open enrollment in October so they can pick their coverage for next year.

