Boyfriend of Kentucky victim injured in Vista shootout thanks God for miracle in recent update

Denise Massey was one of eight people injured during a drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista. (Source: Jimmy Brannon)

Jimmy Brannon, the boyfriend of the Kentucky woman who was shot in the face over the weekend in the Vista shootout, has given two new updates Tuesday on his girlfriend's condition.

Brannon says doctors continue to monitor Denise Massey's condition, but in one post says she will stay at a Columbia hospital for a few more days before returning home to Bourbon County, KY for continued treatment.

"The plan is to keep her here in Columbia a few more days to make sure all is well and she may be released to go HOME and not to another trauma unit," Brannon wrote.

Massey was one of 8 people injured in a shooting on Lady Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 16. Four people have since been charged in connection with the shootout that has been connected to music-related drama.

Meanwhile, doctors will proceed to monitor Massey's prognosis: Brannon says they will remove her breathing tube and wean her off pain medications. Any improvement in her health is a relief to Brannon.

"When I saw her hit, I knew she was dead, the picture is still in my head, but thanks to you folks, and your prayers.....she is going to be okay," Brannon wrote. "THANK GOD for this miracle."

Brannon continues to marvel at the kindness of Columbia residents who are following each update he posts.

"There are so many caring and beautiful people here in Columbia, S.C.," Brannon wrote in another post on Tuesday.

