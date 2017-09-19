UPDATE: SC family adopts 24 lb. tubby tabby at Florida humane society

Big girls need love, too! Faye, a 24-pound cat, is searching for a fur-ever home at the Jacksonville Humane Society. (Source: Jacksonville Humane Society Facebook Page/screenshot)

A larger than life cat whose photo by a Florida humane society went viral has been adopted by a South Carolina family. (Source: Jacksonville Humane Society Facebook page/screenshot)

Meet Faye - a 24-pound cat who needed a fur-ever home and daily exercise. She now has that thanks to a family from South Carolina's Lowcountry.

The humane society first posted a photo of Faye on Tuesday and one of the volunteers who could barely wrap her hands around this fat pussycat.

"I don't think you're ready for this jelly, Jacksonville! This sweet kitty is named Faye and she weighs in at 24 lbs.," the post says. "Faye loves attention and likes when you scratch right above her nubby tail. She will need a loving home to help her lose weight at a slow and steady pace outlined by our veterinarian."

In a follow-up, the Humane Society says the South Carolina woman, whose resides near Beaufort, SC was the first in line to adopt Faye on Wednesday.

"YAY for FAYE! Her new mama and sister drove two hours to adopt this very special kitty. Faye's new mom was first in line when the doors opened. She will be the only pet in the home and will get lots and lots of love - they have promised to send pictures, too! (Another pic is in the comments.)," the post says.

Like Faye, there are more animals looking for homes in the Jacksonville area. If you know someone who's wanting to adopt in that area, direct them to jaxhumane.org for more information.

