24 lb. tubby tabby needs in FL seeks fur-ever home - and healthy eating habits

Big girls need love, too! Faye, a 24-pound cat, is searching for a fur-ever home at the Jacksonville Humane Society. (Source: Jacksonville Humane Society Facebook Page/screenshot)

The Jacksonville Humane Society has a big kitty that they want to find a forever home for - and hopefully that home belongs to a responsible owner.

Meet Faye - a 24-pound cat that is ready for adoption in the Florida city.

The humane society posted a photo of Faye and one of the volunteers who could barely wrap her hands around this fat pussycat.

"I don't think you're ready for this jelly, Jacksonville! This sweet kitty is named Faye and she weighs in at 24 lbs.," the post says. "Faye loves attention and likes when you scratch right above her nubby tail. She will need a loving home to help her lose weight at a slow and steady pace outlined by our veterinarian."

If you know anyone who is interested in Faye in the Jacksonville area, direct them to jaxhumane.org for more information.

