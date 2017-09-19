Hundreds attend public meeting to weigh in on Columbia annexation talks

Ideas to possibly grow the size of the capital city were among talking points between city and county leaders on Tuesday night. (Source: WIS)

Ideas to possibly grow the size of the capital city were among talking points between city and county leaders on Tuesday night. (Source: WIS)

Ideas to possibly grow the size of the capital city were among talking points between city and county leaders on Tuesday night.

The Columbia city council held a joint meeting with members of the Richland County Council. A lot of seats were filled at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center for the evening session.

On the minds of many people was the city's ongoing discussions to possibly annex certain unincorporated areas of Richland County over the coming years and months.

City leaders have said the goal in that will be to erase 'donut holes' where areas of the county are completely surrounded by city land. They also believe the move will help streamline many county and city services such as fire and EMS.

Several property owners said they have concerns with the idea. Both city and county leaders said that they will continue to keep the public involved as the

talks move forward.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.