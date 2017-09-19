Lexington deputies need ID on hooded hotel armed robbery suspect caught on tape

Lexington County deputies need your help finding an armed robbery suspect captured on surveillance video.

Do you recognize this man?

Investigators say he was caught on camera robbing the Baymont Inn off Zimalcrest Drive early Sunday morning.

If you have any information about who and where this man is, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

