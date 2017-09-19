2 charged in violent home invasion that left Orangeburg Co. resident shot, dog killed

Devante Rasberry, 24, and Henry Ginn, Jr., 25, were each charged with a number of counts following a Sept. 1 home invasion. (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Two Allendale County men have been arrested and charged following their part in a violent Orangeburg County home invasion earlier this month.

Devante Rasberry, 24, and Henry Ginn, Jr., 25, were each charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count each of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree assault and battery discharging a firearm into a dwelling, ill-treatment of animals, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime. The pair were detained by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals.

Deputies say the pair entered a home on Longwood Drive on Sept. 1 after one of the suspects told the female resident was having car trouble. The stranger then pulled out a pistol while forcing his way into the home, demanding the woman to open the door the home's basement.

"During a confrontation in which the gunman demanded a particular door be unlocked, the gunman shot a male resident of the home in the leg," deputies say.

The second suspect entered the home as the victim crawled into their bedroom to retrieve their handgun. In his defense, he fired two shots at the second suspect.

"At this point, robbery is believed to have been the motive," deputies said.

The suspects fled the home as the female resident ran to a neighbor's home to call 911. Orangeburg County deputies later learned one of the suspects had checked into a Lowcountry hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. A tip later connected the suspect's injury with the home invasion.

Rasberry and Ginn were later identified as the intruders and arrested on Sept. 17.

“These individuals needed to be taking off the street immediately,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This was a violent incident that resulted in one victim being shot, another terrorized, and a family pet killed in this senseless act.”

The pair has been denied bond and remains in jail.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.