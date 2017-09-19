Deputies: 2 arrested in surprise drug bust outside of apartment elevator

Dillon Parker-Patterson (L) and Jeremy McLeod (R) were arrested and taken to jail. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

The drugs, money, and weapons obtained following the arrest of 2 men at a Richland County apartment complex. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Two men were allegedly caught red-handed by Richland County deputies with marijuana and cash-in-hand as they waited for an apartment elevator.

Deputies say the two men, Dillon Parker-Patterson and Jeremy McLeod, were arrested on Monday at 487 Town Center Place in the Village of Sandhills.

Deputies were conducting a foot patrol on the property when a deputy spotted the two with shopping bags containing marijuana in plain sight.

The deputy, as a member of the department's Community Action Team, was leaving an elevator as the pair were waiting to get on the elevator. The two were immediately taken into custody. Upon their arrest, three pounds of weed and nearly $3,000 in cash were found in the shopping bags they were carrying.

After warrants were obtained for the apartment the two were going to, an additional seven pounds of marijuana, a stolen rifle, and a handgun were found. In addition, drug paraphernalia was also found throughout the apartment. The sheriff's department says additional charges are forthcoming.

Parker-Patterson was charged with the intent to distribute marijuana and McLeod was charged with loitering for narcotics. Both were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

