A 2-vehicle crash that's forced logs on the roadway has all lanes blocked at US 601 at I-20 in Lugoff. (Source: Google Maps)

A 2-vehicle crash that's forced logs on the roadway has all lanes blocked at US 601 at I-20 in Lugoff.

First responders are on the scene to attend to reported injuries and to clear the roadway. Travelers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Major MVC involving 2 commercial vehicles-one rollover with logs on roadway & injuries-US601 at I-20 Lugoff-all lanes blocked. Avoid area. — Chief Ray (@lugoffchief) September 19, 2017

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.