SEC, USC announce 2018 football schedule - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SEC, USC announce 2018 football schedule

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: TheBigSpur.com) (Source: TheBigSpur.com)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

While the 2017 football season is in full swing already, that's not stopping the University of South Carolina athletics department from releasing next year's schedule.

The Southeastern Conference announced the Gamecocks' 2018 schedule. 

  • Sept. 1  Coastal Carolina
  • Sept. 8  Georgia
  • Sept. 15  Marshall
  • Sept. 22  at Vanderbilt
  • Sept. 29  at Kentucky
  • Oct. 6    Missouri
  • Oct. 13  Texas A&M
  • Oct. 27  Tennessee
  • Nov. 3   at Ole Miss
  • Nov. 10 at Florida
  • Nov. 17 Chattanooga
  • Nov. 24 at Clemson

The Gamecocks' first three opponents will be played at home next season with the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina coming to the confines of Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 1 for the season opener.

Times for each game will be set at a later time.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SEC FootballSEC CoverageMore>>

  • INSIDE THE 10: former USC, Patriots defensive star Rick Sanform and USC beat writer David Cloninger join us at 1801 Grille

    INSIDE THE 10: former USC, Patriots defensive star Rick Sanform and USC beat writer David Cloninger join us at 1801 Grille

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:27:02 GMT

    WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live. 

    More >>

    WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live. 

    More >>

  • Mississippi State trio earns SEC weekly honors

    Mississippi State trio earns SEC weekly honors

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:25 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:25:48 GMT
    WLBTWLBT

    Junior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald earned Offensive Player of the Week, sophomore Darryl Williams picked up Offensive Lineman of the Week and sophomore Jeffery Simmons was named Defensive Lineman of the Week after leading MSU to a 37-30 victory over #11 LSU.

    More >>

    Junior quarterback Nick Fitzgerald earned Offensive Player of the Week, sophomore Darryl Williams picked up Offensive Lineman of the Week and sophomore Jeffery Simmons was named Defensive Lineman of the Week after leading MSU to a 37-30 victory over #11 LSU.

    More >>

  • Fitzgerald has 4 TDs as MSU routs #11 LSU 37-7

    Fitzgerald has 4 TDs as MSU routs #11 LSU 37-7

    Sunday, September 17 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-09-17 16:10:29 GMT

    Mississippi State beats LSU 37-7.  Click on the video above for highlights.  Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Mississippi State beats LSU 37-7.  Click on the video above for highlights.  Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly