SEC, USC announce 2018 football schedule

While the 2017 football season is in full swing already, that's not stopping the University of South Carolina athletics department from releasing next year's schedule.

The Southeastern Conference announced the Gamecocks' 2018 schedule.

Sept. 1 Coastal Carolina

Sept. 8 Georgia

Sept. 15 Marshall

Sept. 22 at Vanderbilt

Sept. 29 at Kentucky

Oct. 6 Missouri

Oct. 13 Texas A&M

Oct. 27 Tennessee

Nov. 3 at Ole Miss

Nov. 10 at Florida

Nov. 17 Chattanooga

Nov. 24 at Clemson

The Gamecocks' first three opponents will be played at home next season with the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina coming to the confines of Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 1 for the season opener.

Times for each game will be set at a later time.

