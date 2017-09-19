Calling all fair maidens and noble gentlemen for the Knights of Honor Gala

It’s time to knight some deserving people in our area. Organizers of the 2nd annual Knights of Honor Gala say, “Hear Ye, Hear ye! Calling all fair maidens and noble gentlemen to a royal evening of grandeur celebrating the bravest warriors in the land.”



The founder of Heroes in Blue, Kassy Alia, says not all warriors need a coat of arms and a mighty sword to protect the kingdom. In fact, some of the smallest gestures of bravery or kindness may build a lifetime of loyalty across the great kingdom of South Carolina.



Heroes in Blue is thrilled to celebrate the Second Annual Knights of Honor Gala Friday, September 29th at Forest Lake Country Club. Guests will travel back in time to the medieval era to celebrate and honor special heroes in our community. Too often, acts of kindness demonstrated by law enforcement and citizens alike go unnoticed and unreported so on this night special heroes will “be knighted,” says Alia.

One outstanding officer will receive the Officer Gregory Alia Award. Alia was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in Forest Acres on September 30th, 2015.

Meanwhile, a Citizen Hero Award will be presented to an outstanding citizen or organization working to make the community a better place.



Gamecock Basketball Coach Frank Martin, who just led his team to the Final Four, will be the featured speaker talking about what it means to be a citizen hero.



The Lords and Ladies who attend will dine on a grand three-course medieval feast. Beer and wine will be provided by Craft and Draft with three special release brews, a blueberry saison, Acensus pale ale, and an imperial stout, all made just for this event from Conquest Brewing Company. The sounds of the Celtic Rock group Syr will fill the air as courtiers enjoy knights in shining armor and medieval artisans. There also will be a silent auction.



Proceeds raised from the event will support the work of Heroes in Blue, a nonprofit 501c3 organization committed to promoting police and community relationships through empathy and action and also providing support to families of officers who were killed in the line of duty. Click here fore more information.

