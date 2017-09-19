Bond set for man accused of threats to injure Midlands students and put them in body bags

Lexington police said Christopher Glen Raines, of Lexington, was charged after a series of threatening posts on his Facebook and Twitter accounts showed a number of YouTube videos between Aug.17 and Sept. 17. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

Bond has been set for a man accused of sending threatening messages to River Bluff High School.

The bond hearing for Christopher Raines ended earlier this morning where his bond was set at $1,087.50. The judge also set several conditions for Raines' release, such as GPS monitoring and establishing no contact with anyone affiliated with Lexington One.

Raines has also been ordered to be screened by a mental health professional before his release.

Raines, who is also known online as AJ Blues, was charged after a series of threatening posts on his Facebook and Twitter accounts showed a number of YouTube videos between Aug. 17 and Sept. 17.

The posts showed Raines making verbal and written threats of violence against students who attend River Bluff High School. The threats showed Raines videotaping himself in his yard with a bow and arrow and using explosive arrowheads designed to uses .357 and .38 special ammunition.

On a post dated Sept. 17, Raines said, "This week’s prediction: RBHS students killed this week while committing crimes on private property,” on both his Facebook and Twitter pages.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.