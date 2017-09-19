Former Gamecocks basketball star Allisha Gray is the WNBA Rookie of the Year!

Allisha Gray, the former University of South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball player, is the WNBA Rookie of the Year!

The former Gamecocks star was drafted No. 4 to the Dallas Wings after she helped lead South Carolina to its first NCAA women's basketball national title over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

According to the WNBA, Gray received 30 of 40 first-place votes for the honor.

Gray transferred to the University of South Carolina from the University of North Carolina in 2015.

