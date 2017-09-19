Gamecocks AD addresses water, concessions, and even DJ issues in letter to fans

University of South Carolina athletics department director Ray Tanner is apologizing to fans for the game day experience on Saturday as the Gamecocks took on the Kentucky Wildcats at Williams-Brice Stadium.

In a letter, Tanner said he received several complaints about the festivities on Saturday, ranging from water pressure issues at the stadium, concession stand troubles, and even issues with the new DJ brought in.

According to Tanner, the stadium began having water pressure troubles early in the game that hurt the concessions stands and created issues for fans using the restroom.

"City of Columbia Water Works personnel were contacted and began working with university plumbers and staff to resolve the issue as soon as the low pressure was reported," Tanner said. "After extensive investigation, the team discovered a flow issue related to a valve on an underground line outside of the stadium. The issue has been resolved and we do not anticipate it being an issue moving forward."

As for concessions, Tanner said the department is working to alleviate lines by bringing in more beverage kiosks.

Tanner then goes into the brand new DJ brought in for the new season. According to Tanner, many fans had questions about the volume of the DJ's music -- questions that will be addressed soon.

"Modifications will be made for the next game and we hope that you can find the sound level more enjoyable. We will continue to monitor the impact of the D.J. as we move through the season and make adjustments as needed," Tanner said.

In the end, Tanner said the changes to the stadium this season were made to "create a better atmosphere and game day experience."

"From concessions to the 2001 entrance to in-game music and videos, we want to make Williams-Brice Stadium the best place to watch a game and the toughest place for opponents to play," Tanner said.

"Our goals are high. I want us to be the best at everything we do. When we don’t reach our goals, it is disappointing. I promise you, we will work diligently to make your visit special to watch the Gamecocks play."

Tanner reiterated those points at a ribbon cutting appearance on Tuesday morning.

"These situations are fixable," Tanner said. "When you're making progress, sometimes you have some issues to deal with as you move forward."

