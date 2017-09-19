Sheriff's Office: 'Growing concern' over man missing for 9 days

After nine days, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office says there are "growing concerns" over a man who has been missing since Sept. 10.

According to sheriff's office spokesperson Ken Bell, Michael Thompson, 55, was last seen at his home before leaving with EMS to be transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey.

Thompson was wearing blue scrub pants with a green T-shirt and brown flip-flops. He's about six feet one inch tall, about 255 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Thompson, according to Bell, has mental health troubles and has problems with standing for long periods of time due to fainting spells. Thompson also requires glasses to see.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Michael Thompson, please contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at (803) 436-2000.

