Sheriff's Office: 'Growing concern' over man missing for 9 days

A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.More >>
Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
Rioters torched a Georgia Tech police car Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >>
Rioters torched a Georgia Tech police car Monday night as students protested the death of 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who was shot and killed by a Georgia Tech police officer Saturday night.More >>
A victory would let Senate Republican leaders claim redemption on their "repeal and replace" effort.More >>
A victory would let Senate Republican leaders claim redemption on their "repeal and replace" effort.More >>
After nine days, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office says there are "growing concerns" over a man who has been missing since Sept. 10.More >>
After nine days, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office says there are "growing concerns" over a man who has been missing since Sept. 10.More >>
In wake of the violence that unfolded on the streets of the city’s Vista early Saturday, a lot of attention has been focused on one business facing action for what happened.More >>
In wake of the violence that unfolded on the streets of the city’s Vista early Saturday, a lot of attention has been focused on one business facing action for what happened.More >>
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook joined us in the WIS News 10 studios to discuss the shooting in the Vista district of downtown Columbia over the weekend that injured 8 people.More >>
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook joined us in the WIS News 10 studios to discuss the shooting in the Vista district of downtown Columbia over the weekend that injured 8 people.More >>