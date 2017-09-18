Tigers to face Hokies in primetime matchup

Players watch as the coin is tossed before the first half of the American Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game between Clemson and Virginia Tech , Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Clemson Tigers will be in another ACC matchup under the lights on the road next week.

The national champions will face reigning Coastal Division champion Virginia Tech at Lane Stadium on Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.

These two teams met in the ACC Championship game a year ago in Orlando. In that contest, Deshaun Watson led the Tigers to victory after accounting for five touchdowns in that contest.

Clemson is 4-0 against the Hokies under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Check your local listings to find out where you can see the game.

