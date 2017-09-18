Mommy blogger recounts possible mouse in son's room in hilarious Facebook post

Up close, it was revealed that it was actually a mouse toy. (Source: Laura Mazza)

Recounting an incident on Sept. 13, she told the harrowing tale of a mouse scurrying into her son's room. (Source: Laura Mazza)

For mommy blogger Laura Mazza, this was an incident perfect for her page, "Mom on the Run," because she was literally on the run.

Recounting an incident on Sept. 13, she told the harrowing tale of a mouse scurrying into her son, Luca's, room. She wrote:

Today I saw a mouse in my son's room. A mouse. Stewart Little has decided to come in my house and set up camp near my son's drawers. (Not his pants American people, his clothes drawer thing)

I saw it and I froze And it was the kinda freeze that you feel like you shouldn't even breathe. Where your air escapes your lungs.

She said the frantic mood even sucked her daughter, Sofia, into the fray.

I'm trying to find my pulse again when my daughter decided to strut into the room with her toddler swag and I screamed no! And it wasn't just any no. It was the loudest noooooooooooooooooooooo I've ever made in my life.

So I shut the door and I leave little Jerry (Tom's mate) to his own devices.

Mazza writes that she called her husband, who attempted to calm her down but kind of thinks she's joking.

This face isn't joking. This face is scared that this mouse is going to radio the rescuers and call his other mice friends to come and have a pebble poo party orgy. NOT ON MY WATCH MOUSE. Not on my watch.

Mazza reluctantly enters her son Luca's room and discovers her new enemy on his bed. She thinks its dead.

It's dead... it never had a chance to live its life

Well, it's not dead. It's certainly not alive either.

I said this about 10 times in the mirror before and slapped myself a few times before I bolted down the door and went charging in like a knight in shining armour with a piece of paper screaming like the warrior woman I am and charge up onto this dead mouse in my house and I realise ...

I realise it's not a mouse.

No, not a mouse at all...

It's a tiny leopard...

A tiny toy leopard.

I nod to myself and say "we shall never tell a soul about this"

My husband got home 4 hours later and asked me how I went...."I said mate, I handled that shit"

Well now the mouse is outta the bag...

She was startled by one of her son's toys, in comedic motherly fashion.

"Stewart little is really Stewart leopard... ??," she wrote in the comments to her post.

Mazza says the reaction to her post has been "crazy and unexpected," with people telling similar stories to hers.

"People all over the world are telling their own stories about spiders, snakes and finding mice," Mazza said. "Some real encounters and some encounters like mine, one lady said she thought her slippers was her dog! Lol."

You can see her full post here:

