Vista leaders say you're safe in Columbia's entertainment district following isolated shooting

As the investigation into what transpired Friday night continues, area leaders say it was business as usual in Columbia's Vista on Monday. (Source: WIS)

As the investigation into what transpired Friday night continues, area leaders say it was business as usual in Columbia's Vista on Monday.

The Vista Guild’s Executive Director, Meredith Atkinson, was asked about how businesses are faring in the aftermath and ongoing investigation into the weekend drive-by shooting that left eight people wounded.

"No business is down right now which is a wonderful thing and we want to make sure that doesn't happen,” Atkinson said. “We want to make sure business owners, property owners, even folks that work in these businesses and restaurants, and of course you and me who are just coming here to enjoy themselves. We don't want anyone to feel unsafe."

Atkinson said she visited the Vista on Saturday before USC’s home opener against Kentucky, and conducted several interviews herself. Business was booming like normal, she said, and everyone she spoke to echoed the sentiment that this was an isolated, though scary, event.

"That's what our priority now is - working with CPD - working with the city of Columbia, making sure everyone feels 100 percent comfortable in the Vista,” Atkinson said. “And always should be. Not just after this weekend. We want you to feel safe and we want you to enjoy yourself."

The Empire Supper Club, where authorities say the fight started that ended in a shootout, no longer holds its business license. It was revoked by Columbia Police.

Atkinson said the business will not reopen in the Vista.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.