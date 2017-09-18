Game time set for matchup between Gamecocks, Aggies - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Game time set for matchup between Gamecocks, Aggies

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp meets with Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin before the two teams played at Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 1, 2016. (Source: WIS) Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp meets with Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin before the two teams played at Williams-Brice Stadium on Oct. 1, 2016. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina will have another nationally televised night game.

The Gamecocks will travel to face Kevin Sumlin and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field at 7:30 p.m. on September 30.

So far, Carolina has yet to notch a win against the Aggies. Their most recent matchup saw Texas A&M capture the James Bonham Trophy with a 24-13 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. The last time the two teams met in College Station was back in 2015. Carolina was defeated 35-28 behind the play of Kyler Murray.

In three games against the Aggies, South Carolina has been outscored 111-69.

The game between the Gamecocks and the Aggies can be seen on the SEC Network.

