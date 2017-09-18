CPD working to ID 'the worst of the worst' to prevent similar Vista shootings

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook joined us in the WIS News 10 studios to discuss the shooting in the Vista district of downtown Columbia over the weekend. (Source: WIS)

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook joined us in the WIS News 10 studios to discuss the shooting in the Vista district of downtown Columbia over the weekend that injured 8 people.

The full interview is in the above video player.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.