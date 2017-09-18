WATCH: Mayor Steve Benjamin speaks on the shooting in the Vista district of downtown Columbia

A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.More >>
Budget analysts expect average premiums for individual health insurance to grow 15 percent next year, largely because it's unclear if President Donald Trump will block subsidies to insurers.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook joined us in the WIS News 10 studios to discuss the shooting in the Vista district of downtown Columbia over the weekend that injured 8 people.More >>
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.More >>
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin joined us in the WIS News 10 studios to discuss the shooting in the Vista district of downtown Columbia over the weekend that injured 8 people.More >>
When Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster heard the news about a weekend shootout in Columbia's popular Vista that left eight people wounded, he was not surprised when he heard the names of the suspects who were involved.More >>
One of the four suspects arrested in connection with the shooting that injured eight people in the Vista district of downtown Columbia has been released on bond.More >>
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is on scene of an investigation after deputies said the remains of a baby were found Monday.More >>
