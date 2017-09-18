Suspect in downtown Columbia shooting that injured 8 is released on bond

According to jail logs, Jarvis Tucker, who was charged with accessory after the fact, is no longer housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

One of the four suspects arrested in connection with the shooting that injured eight people in the Vista district of downtown Columbia has been released on bond.

According to jail logs, Jarvis Tucker, who was charged with accessory after the fact, is no longer housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Tucker, 26, was one of four suspects arrested after the shooting that stemmed from an incident at the Empire Supper Club shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The other suspects arrested in this crime are:

28-year-old John Bates, Jr.: Arrested and charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.

22-year-old Maleik Houseal: Will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence when he is discharged from an area hospital.

28-year-old Keveas Gallman: Arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Bates, Jr., and Gallman remain in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Houseal, who was one of the people shot, remains hospitalized.

