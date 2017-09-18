LIVE: High-speed chase underway on streets of LA
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.More >>
A Lexington County man has been arrested and charged with unlawful communication after police said he was threatening students at a nearby school in online videos.More >>
Hurricane Maria is headed toward the Leeward Islands, but it's still too early to tell if the storm will affect the United States.More >>
They played a critical role as Allied Forces battled for freedom in World War II.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was killed in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Warrants obtained Monday allege that the man charged in connection with this shooting was impaired while trying to retrieve the loaded gun, causing it to discharge.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.More >>
Dylann Roof has requested to replace his current lawyers in his federal appeals case citing that the two men's race make it "impossible" for him to trust them.More >>
