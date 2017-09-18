Is Rep. James Smith gearing up for run for governor?

South Carolina Democrats might have their first candidate for next year's gubernatorial race.More >>
South Carolina Democrats might have their first candidate for next year's gubernatorial race.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order directing state agencies to stop providing funds to any medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order directing state agencies to stop providing funds to any medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic.More >>
President Donald Trump lashed out at South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Twitter again Thursday morning as Republicans criticize his response to the Charlottesville white supremacist rally that ended with one woman dead.More >>
President Donald Trump lashed out at South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Twitter again Thursday morning as Republicans criticize his response to the Charlottesville white supremacist rally that ended with one woman dead.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is calling upon Congressional leaders to change nationwide sex trafficking laws in order to better fight the issue.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is calling upon Congressional leaders to change nationwide sex trafficking laws in order to better fight the issue.More >>
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin came down hard on President Donald Trump on Tuesday night following the president's press conference which blamed "both sides" for the violence that ended with the death of one woman and 19 others injured at a white supremacist rally in Virginia.More >>
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin came down hard on President Donald Trump on Tuesday night following the president's press conference which blamed "both sides" for the violence that ended with the death of one woman and 19 others injured at a white supremacist rally in Virginia.More >>