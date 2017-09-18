Is Rep. James Smith gearing up for run for governor?

South Carolina Democrats might have their first candidate for next year's gubernatorial race.

State Rep. James Smith, a Richland County Democrat for District 72, has signed online with a website asking South Carolinians if they want him to seek the state's highest office.

Smith's name has been floated as a possible contender for the governor's office for several years now.

It appears Smith is definitely thinking heavily about a run, considering that he has filed a gubernatorial campaign disclosure form with the State Ethics Commission.

That form lists a $500 contribution to Smith's potential campaign, given by Smith himself.

Smith, so far, appears to be the sole Democrat in the 2018 race.

On the Republican side, Gov. Henry McMaster is gearing up for his first run at the seat as the state's chief officer. McMaster faces former DHEC head Catherine Templeton, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, and current Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant.

