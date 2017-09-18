Lexington man accused of threats to put students in body bags in online videos

Lexington police said Christopher Glen Raines, of Lexington, was charged after a series of threatening posts on his Facebook and Twitter accounts showed a number of YouTube videos between Aug.17 and Sept. 17. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

A Lexington County man has been arrested and charged with unlawful communication after police said he was threatening high school students in online videos.

Lexington police said 42-year-old Christopher Glen Raines, of Lexington, was charged after a series of threatening posts on his Facebook and Twitter accounts showed a number of YouTube videos between Aug.17 and Sept. 17.

The posts showed Raines making verbal and written threats of violence against students who attend River Bluff High School. The threats showed Raines videotaping himself in his yard with a bow and arrow and using explosive arrowheads designed to uses .357 and .38 special ammunition.

On a post dated Sept. 17, Raines said, "This week’s prediction: RBHS students killed this week while committing crimes on private property,” on both his Facebook and Twitter pages.

Raines was arrested on Monday afternoon without incident and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center. His bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m.

