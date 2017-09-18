Richland Co. Sheriff's deputies just slayed the #HotCopsChallenge

Slay, queens.

For everyone just joining us, law enforcement agencies across the country have been posting pictures of their hot cops for, mostly women, to fawn over.

But the Richland County Sheriff's Department says, no, in our department, it's ladies first.

Investigator Caraly Alvarez, Senior Deputy III Katelyn Jasak, Sergeant Brittany Jackamonis, Deputy Adelyn Perez, K9 Specialist Emily Lemmond, and Investigator Aubree Taylor are posed in front of one of the department's sweet new Cameros.

The post reads, in part:

These women represent the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia, SC where it is our mission, as trusted public servants, to prevent crime and the fear of crime by providing excellence in law enforcement services, accountability, and connections with our communities. Not only do these women represent RCSD, but they represent the thousands of men and women in BLUE all across the world who proudly serve and protect their communities every day.

Work it, ladies!

RELATED: Gainesville PD launches probe into one 'hot cops' anti-Semitic Facebook posts

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.