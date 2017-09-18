WWII bomber takes to the skies over Columbia

They played a critical role as Allied Forces battled for freedom in World War II.

On Monday, one of fewer than a dozen airworthy Boeing B-17 bombers paid a brief visit to the Midlands.

The “Madras Maiden” is one of 12,732 B-17’s produced between 1935 and 1945.

The heavy bomber, often known as the "Flying Fortress," was mostly used in Europe, taking part in countless missions from bases in England.

The plane that touched down at Columbia’s Hamilton-Owens Airport was manufactured late in the war and never saw actual combat, but is restored to its original configuration, complete with multiple .50 caliber machine guns and bombs.

The aircraft will be on display and available for public flights September 24th.

The event is sponsored by The Liberty Foundation, a non-profit organization that describes itself as a flying museum.

