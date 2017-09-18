Bond denied for man, 19, accused of murder in Midlands subdivision shooting

Bond was denied for a 19-year-old Lexington County man charged in connection with a murder at a Columbia subdivision.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Isaac Burton Hidalgo is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

Sheriff's investigators say Hidalgo shot Justin Steven Simons, 36, in front of his home on Stirlington Road around 8:15 p.m. However, the motive for the crime remains up in the air.

“We’re working to determine more about the relationship between the victim and the suspect but, based on what we know now, this wasn’t a random act,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “These two knew each other from previous drug deals.”

Hidalgo, Koon said, was apprehended without incident at a friend's house just hours after the shooting.

