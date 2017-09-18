SC National Guard members return after helping Irma victims in FL

Members of the South Carolina National Guard deployed to Florida to help with cleanup from Hurricane Irma last week are returning home Monday.

About 600 soldiers went to Camp Blanding in Starke, Florida, to help with the hurricane disaster. The soldiers helped organize, deliver and distribute relief supplies and donations to the thousands of Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Soldiers in Company C, 1-118th Infantry Battalion, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina National Guard delivered bottled water to help Irma victims in Hillsborough County.

Soldiers from Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 118th Infantry Regiment held a final formation and convoy briefing Sunday night before leaving Camp Blanding.

