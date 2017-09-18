Senators to question utility executives on failed project

Officials at both utilities that invested in two new nuclear power plants in South Carolina say they are stopping construction of the multibillion-dollar project, which has been caught up in the bankruptcy of its contractor.

Executives of the two utilities that abandoned a nuclear power project in South Carolina are testifying before a legislative panel investigating the debacle Friday.

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - It's senators' turn to grill executives of utilities that bailed on a nuclear power project in South Carolina.

Officials with South Carolina Electric & Gas and state-owned Santee Cooper are testifying Monday before a Senate panel investigating the project's failure. A House panel questioned SCE&G executives Friday about a 2015 assessment of the project the utilities kept secret. It was released earlier this month.

The utilities abandoned construction of two reactors July 31 after jointly spending nearly $10 billion.

Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCE&G's parent company SCANA, insisted Friday the utility did nothing wrong. Marsh said the report was confidential because it was intended to be used in a lawsuit against the site's main contractor. SCANA has not sued Westinghouse. But several lawsuits have been filed against the utilities.

