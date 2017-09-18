German firefighters help man remove penis from weight

Firefighters in Germany helped a man remove his penis from this weight, shown in a Facebook post on Sept. 15. (Source: Feuerwehr Worms/Facebook screenshot)

A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.

According to a Facebook post of a German firefighter squad, they were called to a hospital on Worms to help a man remove his penis from a gym weight.

It is unclear how the unidentified man got himself in the precarious situation on Sept. 15, but the firefights warn others against trying such an endeavor.

The translation reads:

Application report: Curious training accident - assistance for the clinic How a few of our fire fighters can be so delicate is shown by a message from the somewhat different kind that arrived at the control center today, Friday, 15.09.2017. The professional fire brigade was called to the hospital in Worms. One person had a very sensitive body part in the hole of a 2.5 kg dumbbell disc clamped. With the aid of the cutting grinder, a vibrating saw and a hydraulic rescue device, the weight could be removed after three hours. The fire brigade and a firefighter of the voluntary unit were the city center. Please do not imitate such actions!

It's unclear what the weight enthusiasts' condition is at this time, but you can be assured that he will practice safe sets next time.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.