WHAT WE KNOW: Warrants paint clearer picture of shooting that wounded 8 in Vista

An early Saturday morning shooting left eight people wounded, four arrested, and a community wondering why this happened.

While details surrounding the nature of the shooting still remain up in the air, the facts of the case remain clear to us as they did on Saturday morning.

Officers with the Columbia Police Department responded to the Empire Supper Club at 920 Lady Street at 2:10 a.m. Saturday after patrolmen in the area heard gunshots. In seconds, officers arrived at the scene and found several wounded in the war zone-like scene.

The shooting appeared to have taken place between the two vehicles, according to investigators. Two cars in this case, a white Crown Victoria and a black Ford Mustang, were immediately identified and sought.

CPD Chief Skip Holbrook, in a news conference just hours after the incident, said the suspects knew each other and the shooting was intentional.

The Suspects

Less than 36 hours after the incident, CPD identified four suspects connected to the shooting.

28-year-old John Bates, Jr.: Arrested and charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.

22-year-old Maleik Houseal: Will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence when he is discharged from an area hospital.

28-year-old Keveas Gallman: Arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

26-year-old Jarvis Tucker: Arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

All four men are have home addresses in Newberry.

According to arrest warrants, Bates opened fire at the scene and wounded eight people, including Houseal and his brother, Khali Houseal. Bates, the warrants state, then drove himself to Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital where he was later spotted by video surveillance and was identified by a witness.

Houseal, warrants say, responded back with gunfire of his own. In an interview with investigators, Houseal admitted to his part of the shooting but claimed it was in self-defense.

Gallman, who was a passenger in the Crown Victoria, also opened fire with a .380 caliber weapon, according to warrants, and struck another man identified as Henry Scott.

Tucker, on the other hand, was charged, according to a warrant, with accessory because he knew Gallman opened fire in the incident but did not report it.

The Victims

In all, four men and four women were wounded.

Maleik Houseal, who remains in the hospital and will be charged once he is released, and his brother, Khali Houseal, were struck in the exchange. No word on Khali's condition at this time.

The rest of those wounded appear to be bystanders. One of whom, identified as Denise Massey, is a Kentucky Wildcats fan in town preparing to enjoy the Kentucky-South Carolina game the next night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Massey's story was told by her boyfriend, Jimmy Brannon, on Facebook. Brannon said the pair were enjoying themselves and heard several pop sounds that he thought were part of a prank.

“Denise was a couple of feet behind me talking with some people, when people started scattering and I remember joking that I was going to duck myself," Brannon wrote.

After Brannon ducked in front of a vehicle, he turned around for Denise and saw that she had been shot in the face.

“There was a very large amount of blood and she gripped my hand tight but was not conscious and given the gunshot to the head…I became somewhat distraught,” Brannon said.

Denise remains in critical condition at this time.

Another bystander was the niece of lawmaker Leon Howard.

Rep. Howard said his niece, Kirstie Logan, was out with a group of friends who were celebrating a co-worker’s birthday in the Vista when shots rang out. Logan was shot in her knee, while another person in her group was shot in the face.

Logan underwent surgery for the injury she received to her knee. Although she will remain in the hospital for a few more days, she is expected to be okay.

The other victims have been identified in the warrants released by CPD.

Monica Reaves

Arevia Pressle

Joran Caldwell

Gloria Massey

Henry Scott

The Scene

The shooting happened just steps away from the Empire Supper Club on Lady Street.

The club was shut down and declared a public nuisance on Saturday morning just after police began investigating the case. CPD Chief Skip Holbrook said officers have had other issues with the club.

The Latest

On Sunday, a judge denied bond for Bates and Gallman. Tucker, however, was granted a $250,000 bond. Houseal, the fourth suspect, remains in the hospital under police guard as he recovers from a gunshot wound he received during the incident.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.