Muschamp apologizes to Kentucky for pre-game handshake snub

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina coach Will Muschamp apologized to Kentucky coach Mark Stoops for the Gamecocks captains not shaking hands with their Wildcats counterparts during the opening coin toss.

Muschamp emphasized Sunday that his team will always shake hands and act with sportsmanship no matter the circumstances. Muschamp said he did not learn about the snub until Sunday morning.

Stoops and Kentucky players said the omission added fuel to their fire they used to win their fourth straight over the Gamecocks, 23-13 on Saturday night.

Wildcats quarterback Stephen Johnson said in postgame comments that not shaking hands was a "stupid" choice from the Gamecocks because it only motivated him more. Johnson's 54-yard scramble in the fourth quarter helped seal the win for Kentucky, which opened 3-0 for the first time since 2010.

