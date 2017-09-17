Sunday night injury report: Samuel undergoes surgery

The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.More >>
Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
Some laws that have been created are just a little bit strange or "creative" to say the least, especially here in Ohio.More >>
Some laws that have been created are just a little bit strange or "creative" to say the least, especially here in Ohio.More >>
Mississippi State beats LSU 37-7. Click on the video above for highlights. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.More >>
Mississippi State beats LSU 37-7. Click on the video above for highlights. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.More >>
Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.More >>
Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.More >>
South Carolina was unable to avoid a fourth straight loss to Kentucky on Saturday night.More >>
South Carolina was unable to avoid a fourth straight loss to Kentucky on Saturday night.More >>
Nick Chubb ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns, freshman Jake Fromm threw three scoring passes in his first home start, and No. 13 Georgia's defense was dominant in a 42-14 victory over Samford on Saturday night.More >>
Nick Chubb ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns, freshman Jake Fromm threw three scoring passes in his first home start, and No. 13 Georgia's defense was dominant in a 42-14 victory over Samford on Saturday night.More >>
The Crimson Tide made the most of their final non-conference game before starting their SEC schedule.More >>
The Crimson Tide made the most of their final non-conference game before starting their SEC schedule.More >>
A three-touchdown, 128-yard performance from Kamryn Pettway overshadows a five-turnover game for Auburn in their 24-10 victory over Mercer.More >>
A three-touchdown, 128-yard performance from Kamryn Pettway overshadows a five-turnover game for Auburn in their 24-10 victory over Mercer.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Houston Nutt's lawsuit against the school has been dismissed. Nutt sued Ole Miss for defamation of character. Nutt alleged that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.More >>
Former Ole Miss football coach Houston Nutt's lawsuit against the school has been dismissed. Nutt sued Ole Miss for defamation of character. Nutt alleged that Ole Miss violated terms of his 2011 severance agreement.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade and his new staff have done it again.More >>
LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade and his new staff have done it again.More >>