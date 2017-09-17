Sunday night injury report: Samuel undergoes surgery

South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel was ruled out for the season by head coach Will Muschamp immediately following the 23-13 loss to Kentucky on Saturday night. Shortly after Muschamp’s comments though, Samuel said on Twitter he’d be back in five or six weeks.

RELATED: Deebo Samuel out for season with broken leg

During his teleconference on Sunday night, Muschamp provided a bit of clarity. Muschamp, however, didn’t provide an exact timeline. Samuel will be out an extended period of time, Muschamp says.

“Deebo Samuel has a lower leg fracture in his fibula,” Muschamp said. “Surgery went extremely well. I’m extremely disappointed for Deebo. He’s a guy who worked extremely hard. We have to move on. Man down, man up. We’re not going to have excuses in this organization.”

RELATED: Johnson, Snell lift Wildcats past Gamecocks 23-13

Offensive tackle Zack Bailey (ankle) and Dante Sawyer (hamstring) were the only other two injuries, but Muschamp didn’t have a clear idea on their status.

“I will know more on Tuesday on those two guys,” Muschamp said.

Copyright 2017 TheBigSpur. All rights reserved.