Sunday night injury report: Samuel undergoes surgery

Columbia, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -

South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel was ruled out for the season by head coach Will Muschamp immediately following the 23-13 loss to Kentucky on Saturday night. Shortly after Muschamp’s comments though, Samuel said on Twitter he’d be back in five or six weeks.

During his teleconference on Sunday night, Muschamp provided a bit of clarity. Muschamp, however, didn’t provide an exact timeline. Samuel will be out an extended period of time, Muschamp says.

“Deebo Samuel has a lower leg fracture in his fibula,” Muschamp said. “Surgery went extremely well. I’m extremely disappointed for Deebo. He’s a guy who worked extremely hard. We have to move on. Man down, man up. We’re not going to have excuses in this organization.”

Offensive tackle Zack Bailey (ankle) and Dante Sawyer (hamstring) were the only other two injuries, but Muschamp didn’t have a clear idea on their status.

“I will know more on Tuesday on those two guys,” Muschamp said.

    Mississippi State beats LSU 37-7.  Click on the video above for highlights.  Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

    Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.

    Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson carries during the first half as South Carolina's Kobe Smith defends during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson carries during the first half as South Carolina's Kobe Smith defends during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

    South Carolina was unable to avoid a fourth straight loss to Kentucky on Saturday night.  

