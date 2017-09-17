Columbia lawmaker's niece among 8 injured in shooting in Columbia's Vista

The niece of a Columbia lawmaker, Representative Leon Howard, was among the eight people injured in a shooting in Columbia’s Vista early Saturday morning.

Rep. Howard said his niece Kirstie Logan was out with a group of friends who were celebrating a co-worker’s birthday in the Vista when shots rang out. Logan was shot in her knee while another person in her group was shot in the face.

Logan underwent surgery for the injury she received to her knee. Although she will remain in the hospital for a few more days, she is expected to be ok.

Saturday afternoon, four suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting.

In bond court on Sunday morning, Rep. Howard was present as a judge denied bond for two of the suspects and set bond at $250,000 for the third. The fourth suspect remains in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound he received during Saturday’s shooting.

Howard said he did not have any complaints about the judge but he is concerned that one of the suspects was granted bond. He claims this is another case of an ongoing dispute between the Columbia Police Department and the solicitor's office about how to charge some suspects. Howard also said that investigators in the court would not use the term gang but instead said that two rival groups were gunning at each other.

In a press conference on Saturday morning, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he could not confirm if the shooting was gang affiliated. He did say, however, that the shooting was intentional and not random.

Representative Howard is a Democratic representative for District 76 in Richland County. Howard tells WIS that Kirstie Logan is the mother of a 4-year-old. Logan’s mother is a Magistrate in Richland County.

