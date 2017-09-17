UPDATE: 15-year-old victim injured in gas station shooting misidentified as female

A 15-year-old male victim that was injured in a shooting at a gas station Saturday night was misidentified by Richland County deputies as a female victim.

Deputies say the teen suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body and is in stable condition.

Deputies initially responded to a shots fired call at 7625 Garners Ferry Road just after 11 p.m. While there, investigators were able to determine that shots had been fired at a nearby Citgo gas station.

Deputies then located the 15-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to his upper body in a car that had bullet holes in its body on Bluff Road. The car was taking the teen to the hospital.

Deputies detained the car and the 15-year-old was then transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Investigators determined that gunfire was exchanged in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station between the car the teenager was in and another vehicle. Deputies are searching for that second vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

