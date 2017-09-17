15-year-old girl in stable condition following shooting at Richland Co. gas station

Richland County deputies have provided an update on the condition of a 15-year-old girl who was injured in a Saturday night shooting at a gas station.

Deputies say the teen is in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound to her upper body.

Deputies initially responded to a shots fired call at 7625 Garners Ferry Road just after 11 p.m. While there, investigators were able to determine that shots had been fired at a nearby Citgo gas station.

Deputies then located the 15-year-old female victim with gunshot wounds to her upper body in a car that had bullet holes in its body on Bluff Road. The car was taking the teen to the hospital.

Deputies detained the car and the 15-year-old was then transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Investigators determined that gunfire was exchanged in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station between the car the female was in and another vehicle. Deputies are searching for that second vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.