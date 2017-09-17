Muschamp says star receiver out for year with broken leg, Deebo disputes report

South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) is helped by trainers after an injury during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sunday, September 17 2017 1:24 AM EDT2017-09-17 05:24:39 GMT
Deebo Samuel at South Carolina's team picture day. (Source: Emery Glover/WIS)
Deebo Samuel has been South Carolina's and one of the nation's best players through two games and parts of a third. Head coach Will Muschamp announced his star junior wide receiver's season is over after suffering a broken leg in Saturday's 23-13 loss at home against Kentucky, The Big Spur reported.
Deebo Samuel has been South Carolina's and one of the nation's best players through two games and parts of a third. Head coach Will Muschamp announced his star junior wide receiver's season is over after suffering a broken leg in Saturday's 23-13 loss at home against Kentucky, The Big Spur reported.
Saturday, September 16 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-09-17 03:50:25 GMT
Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson carries during the first half as South Carolina's Kobe Smith defends during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
South Carolina was unable to avoid a fourth straight loss to Kentucky on Saturday night.
Samuel finished the night with five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown for the Gamecocks. This year, he has two kickoff returns for touchdowns, 15 catches for 250 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
The injury is one that will certainly impact the Gamecocks moving forward in a number of areas on offense and special teams.