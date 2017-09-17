Muschamp says star receiver out for year with broken leg, Deebo disputes report

South Carolina was unable to avoid a fourth straight loss to Kentucky on Saturday night.

Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson carries during the first half as South Carolina's Kobe Smith defends during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Deebo Samuel has been South Carolina's and one of the nation's best players through two games and parts of a third. Head coach Will Muschamp announced his star junior wide receiver's season is over after suffering a broken leg in Saturday's 23-13 loss at home against Kentucky, The Big Spur reported.

South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) is helped by trainers after an injury during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

If losing to Kentucky wasn't enough of a gut punch to Gamecock Nation on Saturday night, the news that Will Muschamp shared with reporters shortly after the game could leave many fans on the canvas.

Muschamp announced wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss the remainder of the season with a broken leg.

"He came off the field and tried to go again," Muschamp said. "I don't have all of the information, but I know he's out for the year."

However, Samuel and his mother each provided different reports regarding his injury.

Not a broken leg fractured ankle we will be back in 5-6 weeks — Precious Martin (@PreciousMartin1) September 17, 2017

Thank all y'all for the support...... it's is not a broken leg low ankle fracture we will be back in 5-6 weeks #GoGamecocks?? — UnoCaptain??? (@Uno_Captain) September 17, 2017

Samuel finished the night with five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown for the Gamecocks. This year, he has two kickoff returns for touchdowns, 15 catches for 250 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

The injury is one that will certainly impact the Gamecocks moving forward in a number of areas on offense and special teams.

