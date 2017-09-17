Muschamp: Deebo out for year with broken leg

If losing to Kentucky wasn't enough of a gut punch to Gamecock Nation on Saturday night, the news that Will Muschamp shared with reporters shortly after the game more than likely left many on the canvas.

Muschamp announced wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss the remainder of the season with a broken leg.

"He came off the field and tried to go again," Muschamp said. "I don't have all of the information, but I know he's out for the year."

However, Samuel and his mother each provided different reports regarding his injury.

Not a broken leg fractured ankle we will be back in 5-6 weeks — Precious Martin (@PreciousMartin1) September 17, 2017

Thank all y'all for the support...... it's is not a broken leg low ankle fracture we will be back in 5-6 weeks #GoGamecocks?? — UnoCaptain??? (@Uno_Captain) September 17, 2017

Samuel finished the night with five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown for the Gamecocks. This year, he has two kickoff returns for touchdowns, 15 catches for 250 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

The injury is one that will certainly impact the Gamecocks moving forward in a number of areas on offense and special teams.

