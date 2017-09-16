Johnson, Snell lift Wildcats past Gamecocks 23-13

Kentucky quarterback Stephen Johnson carries during the first half as South Carolina's Kobe Smith defends during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

South Carolina was unable to avoid a fourth straight loss to Kentucky on Saturday night.

With Stephen Johnson accounting for 243 yards and Benny Snell coming up with two touchdowns, the Wildcats picked up their fourth straight victory against the Gamecocks with a 23-13 win.

South Carolina got off to a fast start once again. On the very first play from scrimmage, Jake Bentley finds Deebo Samuel for a 68-yard touchdown pass to give the Gamecocks an early 6-0 lead.

Carolina’s defense also got off to a fast start. Kentucky’s first drive would end with an interception by Skai Moore. The pick now gives the senior linebacker 12 career interceptions on the year. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, that would be the first of two takeaways that Carolina would fail to convert into points.

Later in the quarter, Kentucky got on the board. A 13-play, 75-yard drive would end with a 5-yard run by Benny Snell to give the Wildcats a 7-6 lead.

Snell would come calling again in the second quarter. This time, the 223-pound running back would score from the Wildcat formation on a 1-yard run pushing Kentucky ahead 14-6.

Meanwhile, USC’s offense never found a rhythm after putting up the first points of the night. The Gamecocks would commit four false start penalties in the first half and miss two long field goals.

In total, the Wildcats would outgain South Carolina 202-186 on offense in the first half.

Carolina would suffer another huge blow Saturday losing Deebo Samuel to a broken leg. Muschamp announced that Samuel will be out for the remainder of the season.

Samuel finished the night with five catches for 122 yards.

After getting a turnover on downs from Carolina in Gamecock territory, the Wildcats chewed some clock in the third and came away with a 27-yard field goal by Austin MacGinnis to extend the lead to 17-6.

Kentucky added another MacGinnis field goal, but Carolina wasn’t ready to fold just yet. With 6:26 left to play, Bentley connected with OrTre Smith on a 9-yard pass for a touchdown making it 20-13. The catch for Smith was his first reception and first touchdown of his career at Carolina.

In the end, Kentucky proved to be too much for Carolina. The Wildcats marched down the field one last thanks in large part to a 54-yard run by Stephen Johnson, which led to a 21-yard field goal by MacGinnis to secure the win for the Wildcats.

The loss drops Carolina to 2-1 on the year while Kentucky improves to 3-0 on the year.

The Gamecocks will face Louisiana Tech next week at home at 3:30 p.m.

