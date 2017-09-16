Bond denied for 2 suspects arrested in Vista shooting that injured 8

John Bates, Jr, Jarvis Tucker, and Keveas Gallman all appeared in bond court Sunday morning for the Vista shooting that injured 8 people. (Source: CPD)

Bond has been denied for two of the four men arrested in connection with the shooting that injured 8 people in the Vista district of downtown early Saturday morning who appeared in bond court Sunday morning.

The following have been arrested for their part in the shooting:

John Bates, Jr.: seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Jarvis Tucker: Accessory After the Fact

Keveas Gallman: one Count of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Maleik Houseal: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Houseal was injured during the shooting incident and hospitalized. He will remain under police guard until his release at which time he will be arrested and processed for the aforementioned charges.

On Sunday, a judge denied bond for Bates and Gallman. Tucker, however, was granted a $250,000 bond. Houseal, the fourth suspect arrested, remains in the hospital under police guard as he recovers from a gunshot wound he received during the incident.

Officers responded to the Empire Supper Club at 920 Lady Street at 2:10 a.m. Saturday morning to a shots fired call. Chief Holbrook said some officers were already patrolling the area and heard the gunshots. Officers arrived on the scene within seconds and found multiple people with gunshot wounds. An altercation outside the rear of the Empire Supper Club had escalated to shots being fired.

The ages of the victims ranged from 22 years old to 52 years old.

A Kentucky Wildcats fan, visiting Columbia for the football game versus the Gamecocks, was one of the eight people injured.

