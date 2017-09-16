4 arrested in connection to the Vista shooting that injured 8

The Columbia Police Department announced that they've arrested four men in connection with the shooting that injured 8 people in the Vista district of downtown early Saturday morning.

The following have been arrested for their part in the shooting:

John Bates, Jr.: seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Jarvis Tucker: Accessory After the Fact

Keveas Gallman: one Count of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent Crime.

Maleik Houseal: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Houseal was injured during the shooting incident and hospitalized. He will remain under police guard until his release at which time he will be arrested and processed for the aforementioned charges.

Officers responded to the Empire Supper Club at 920 Lady Street at 2:10 a.m. Chief Holbrook said some officers were already patrolling the area and heard the gunshots. Officers arrived on the scene within seconds and found multiple people with gunshot wounds. An altercation outside the rear of the Empire Supper Club had escalated to shots being fired.

The ages of the victims ranged from 22 years old to 52 years old.

A Kentucky Wildcats fan, visiting Columbia for the football game versus the Gamecocks, was one of the eight people injured.

The four suspects will appear in court for a bond hearing at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

