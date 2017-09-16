Tropical Storm Maria forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane

There's yet another tropical system in the Atlantic Ocean that South Carolinians should keep an eye on.

Tropical Storm Maria formed on Saturday.

At 5:00 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Maria was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 52.6 West. Maria is moving toward the west near 20 mph. A slower west-northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On the forecast track, Maria is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Monday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and Maria is forecast to be a hurricane when it approaches the Leeward Islands early next week. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

Meteorologist Von Gaskin says some of the long range models show Maria turn away from the United States late next week. At this point, though, it it too early to tell where Maria will go or if a U.S. landfall will take place.

Maria joins Hurricane Jose, which is expected to continue moving north and then northeast away from the U.S. and Tropical Storm Lee, which is forecast to lose some steam over the next five days.

The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the tropics for you as Maria gets closer to the U.S.

