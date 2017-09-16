Tropical Storm Maria expected to become hurricane, slows down speed in Atlantic

There's yet another tropical system in the Atlantic Ocean that South Carolinians should keep an eye on.

Tropical Storm Maria formed on Saturday.

At 11 a.m. Sunday morning, the center of Tropical Storm Maria was located near latitude 13.5 North, longitude 56.2 West. Maria is moving toward the west-northwest at 15 mph - which is slower than it was moving Saturday night. The storm is expected to continue moving along that west-northwest track and will continue to slow down in speed during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and Maria is forecast to become a hurricane sometime on Sunday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will be near the Leeward Islands Monday night and is expected to be over Puerto Rico by Wednesday. Once the system moves north Puerto Rico, the models disagree about what happens next.

"The European long-range forecast model takes it into the Caribbean and then lifts it northward with a possible landfall near the North Carolina/ South Carolina border," First Alert Meteorologist Von Gaskin says. "The American model curves the system once it moves north of the Caribbean islands and a northward movement closer to the tiny island of Bermuda."

At this point, it's too early to tell where Maria will go or if a U.S. landfall will take place.

Maria joins Hurricane Jose, which is expected to continue moving north and then northeast away from the U.S. and Tropical Storm Lee, which is forecast to lose some steam over the next five days.

The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the tropics for you as Maria gets closer to the U.S.

