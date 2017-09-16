Tropical Storm Maria becomes a hurricane, expected to strengthen over next few days

Watches are out for the East Coast due to Hurricane Jose while Hurricane Maria targets some of the same islands recovering from Hurricane Irma.

Tropical Storm Maria is now a hurricane, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm formed on Saturday in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, the center of Tropical Storm Maria was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 57.5 West. Maria continues moving toward the west-northwest at 15 mph. The storm is expected to slow down as it keeps moving along that west-northwest track through Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and Maria could be near major hurricane intensity by the time it moves across the Leeward Islands Monday night. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, the center of Maria will be near the Leeward Islands Monday night and is expected to be over Puerto Rico by Wednesday. Once the system moves north of Puerto Rico, the models disagree about what happens next.

At this point, however, it's too early to tell where Maria will go or if a U.S. landfall will take place.

"Regarding the long-range forecast for Hurricane Maria. You cannot look at long range models as a forecast. Early this morning the European model was showing a direct hit and landfall on the North Carolina South Carolina border on September 26th," Meteorologist Von Gaskin said. "Now just a few hours later it shows that same system lifting well north of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. That is the reason we have to look at the trends of long-range models."

Maria joins Hurricane Jose, which is expected to continue moving north and then northeast away from the U.S. and Tropical Storm Lee, which is forecast to lose some steam over the next five days.

The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking the tropics for you as Maria gets closer to the U.S.

